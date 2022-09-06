The D’Amelio sisters are back.

On Tuesday, Hulu dropped the trailer for season 2 of “The D’Amelio Show”, the reality series starring TikTok personalities Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

READ MORE: Charli D’Amelio Moved Out Of Her Parents House At 17: ‘I Don’t Know What To Do’

“From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D’Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out,” the official description reads.

“Dixie and Charli struggle to separate their own self-love and identity from their online presence. Marc and Heidi parent in uncharted territory, as they try to protect their family from new pitfalls at every turn. With their spectacular rise comes one-in-a-lifetime opportunities from business to personal relationships, but can they hold on to what matters most–staying together as a tight-knit family?”

READ MORE: Charli D’Amelio, Sister Dixie And Mom Heidi Talk Family Values And Channel ’60s Style For ‘V Magazine’

The trailer also reveals that the new season will deal with the drama surrounding Dixie and Noah Beck potentially breaking up.

“The D’Amelio Show” season 2 premieres Sep. 28.