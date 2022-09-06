Megan Thee Stallion is not biting her tongue in the official music video for “Ungrateful”.

Megan goes on the offense flanked by collaborator Key Glock in the official visuals released on Tuesday. The visuals follows the release of “Ungrateful” as part of Traumazine on Aug. 12.

“Whole lot of fake-a**, snake-a**, backstabbin’, hatin’-a**/ No money gettin’-a– b**ches/ Y’all actin’ really ungrateful, I’m sparin’ you h**s/ I been could’ve f**ked y’all n****s,” Megan raps. “Whole lot of fake-a**, snake-a**, cake-a**, hatin’-a**/ No money gettin’-a** n****s/ I really been sparin’ you n****s/ Your girl hate me ’cause I been sh**tin’ on y’all b**ches.”

“Ungrateful” is produced by Bandplay and the music video was directed by Colin Tilley. The song is featured on her critically-acclaimed sophomore studio album Traumazine.