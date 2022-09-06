Dwayne Johnson loves to electrify audiences and shock fans.

Johnson surprised a small audience at an intimate screening of “Black Adam”. “The Rock” watched the movie alongside the crowd before revealing himself and polling the fans. Some were visibly emotional while meeting Johnson.

“I got to tell you, just personally, this is the first time I’ve seen the movie with an audience, with you guys,” Johnson said. “Then you guys started clapping at the end and it was just really good. So thank you so much.”

“Success (and the devil) is in the details — and man I sweat the details,” Johnson captioned the Instagram post. “INVALUABLE learnings and takeaways from our ‘BLACK ADAM’ test screenings that I always secretly participate in. I LOVE surprising our audiences afterwards and once the emotions level out 🙀🧘🏾‍♂️😊 I can take my time and really engage and learn from my No. 1 boss — the audience.

“‘Black Adam’ is my passion project to the bone and I’m so grateful to get these early reactions. Much work still to be done. Pssst… the global launch of our ‘Black Adam’ No. 2 trailer is going down this week… I’ll keep you posted.”

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan and Viola Davis in “Black Adam”. The movie premieres on Oct. 21.