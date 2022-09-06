Click to share this via email

Key and Peele are reuniting!

Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key star together in Peele’s stop-motion animated horror fantasy movie “Wendell & Wild”. Netflix released the film’s wicked trailer on Tuesday.

The movie is described as “an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living.

“But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.”

Key and Peele star alongside a voice cast that includes Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, and Ving Rhames.

“Wendell & Wild” premieres in select theatres on Oct. 21 and via Netflix on Oct. 28 following its Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) debut on Sept. 11.