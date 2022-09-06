Kim Kardashian is looking to expand her horizons.

The “Kardashians” reality star revealed that she’s interested in exploring the world of acting, and she’s already got her first project in mind.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do,” Kardashian told Interview Magazine. “I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

While not primarily an actress, the SKIMS founder has some experience under her belt.

She famously starred in an “SNL” skit with Pete Davidson where they shared an onscreen kiss in 2021.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Calls Pete Davidson A ‘Cutie’ After Their Breakup

In 2013, she played a role in Tyler Perry’s “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross, and Vanessa Williams.

She’s also lent her voice to the children’s animated cartoon “Paw Patrol” for its movie in the role of Delores, the valley-girl poodle. She revealed that she’s in the process of filming for the franchise again in “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.”

“My kids love ‘Paw Patrol,’ so it makes me so proud that I’m one of the voices. They are so excited,” Kardashian said in a behind-the-scenes featurette.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Teases Her Upcoming True-Crime Podcast ‘The System’, Bares All For ‘Interview’ Shoot

While there’s no plans for the star to appear in any Marvel project just yet, fans can catch her in the return of her reality show “The Kardashians” on Sept. 22.