Jennifer Lawrence reveals the answers to many questions — 73 of them, to be exact — in her new interview with Vogue.

In addition to her recent Vogue interview, the “Silver Linings Playbook” Oscar winner also participated in the fashion mag’s “73 Questions” interview (above), offering a wealth of information about herself.

Among the questions Lawrence was asked was, 10 years from now, what will she regret doing way too much of? “Interviews,” she quipped, while also revealing that her nickname in China translates to “Big Elderly Cousin.”

She also divulged an anecdote about co-star Robert De Niro, recalling that she once invited him to a rehearsal dinner she was throwing, fully expecting him not to show only to be shocked when he did appear. She went over and told him, “Bob, you really don’t need to be here, it’s fine.” He replied “Thank you,” and then left.

She was also asked to single out her favourite red carpet look, and responded, “I don’t know, who’s ever looked at a picture of themselves and said, ‘I look great,” she joked; asked to describe her current style at the moment, using just three words, she fired back, “She’s still trying.”

Asked to offer advice for someone contemplating getting a pixie cut, she joked, “First off, that’s mean. Obviously, my advice would be don’t do it, think everything through.”