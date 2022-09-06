Jennette McCurdy has been making the rounds promoting her new memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, and her latest stop found her joining Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris on “Red Table Talk”.

The book chronicles the years of abuse that the former “iCarly” star alleges that she suffered from her mother, who died from breast cancer in 2013.

To illustrate the kind of treatment she received, McCurdy read the women an email she’d once received from her mother, Debra McCurdy.

“‘I am so disappointed in you. You used to be my perfect little angel, but now you are nothing more than a little’ — all caps — ‘slut, a floozy, all used up,'” McCurdy read aloud as the three hosts registered their surprise.

“‘And to think you wasted it on that hideous ogre of a man. I saw the pictures on a website called TMZ. I saw you rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach. I knew you were lying about Colton.’ (I had told her I was with a friend, Colton.) ‘Add that to a list of things you are: liar, conniving, evil,'” she continued.

“‘You look pudgier too. It’s clear you’re eating your guilt,'” she read.

“‘Thinking of you with his ding-dong inside of you makes me sick. Sick! I raised you better than this. What happened to my good little girl? Where did she go and who is this monster that has replaced her? You’re an ugly monster now,'” she added. “‘I told your brothers about you and they all said they disown you just like I do. We want nothing to do with you. Love, Mom — or should I say Deb since I am no longer your mother?'”

The letter, however, wasn’t entirely done. “‘P.S. Send money for a new fridge; ours broke,'” McCurdy read.

“Wow!” Willow Smith exclaimed after McCurdy grimly joked that “the P.S. gets me.”