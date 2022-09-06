The Weeknd knows how to treat his fans.

That was the case when the Toronto-born singer welcomed Katana, a 3-year-old fan battling cancer, whose mother reached out on social media to ask if he’d be able to meet her before one of his recent concerts in Los Angeles.

“My daughter wants to meet her favourite artist @theweeknd and go to his concert,” she wrote on Twitter back in July, accompanying a video in which Katana talks about how much she loves Katana. “I want to make that happen for her, she deserves the best of the best. she’s kicking cancer’s butt and still being a light in this world.”

Word got back to The Weekend, reported Billboard, and he invited Katana and Lisa to join him backstage before his two gigs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sept. 2 and 3, with Lisa sharing photos and videos of their amazing experience.

In one video, Katana cheers as she sees The Weeknd, and asks him, “Are you going to sing on the stage?”

“Yes, I’m getting ready to sing on the stage,” he tells her before giving her a big hug.

In another video, just before the second show, he can be seen telling her, “Did you have fun last time? Did you hear me scream your name?”

“Their connection is the sweetest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” Lisa tweeted after the second show, which was cut short when The Weeknd’s voice gave out mid-song. “Really praying hard for a speedy recovery for Abel. he holds the most special place in our hearts.”

their connection is the sweetest thing I’ve ever witnessed. really praying hard for a speedy recovery for Abel. he holds the most special place in our hearts. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wJGlgU4Drr — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) September 4, 2022

Check out more photos and video below:

Katana meeting Abel for the first time 💜 pic.twitter.com/vb7SkbZw2g — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) September 3, 2022

