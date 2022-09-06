Are Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo getting ready to welcome baby No. 3?

That’s the news coming from People, which reports that the Maroon 5 frontman and the Victoria’s Secret model are expecting their third child together.

The couple, who wed in 2014, are already the parents of two daughters, 5-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.

During an interview with ET back in November, Prinsloo shared her thoughts about potentially expanding her family.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” she shared.

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it,” Prinsloo added.

“I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never,” she said.