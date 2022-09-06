The semifinals continue this week on “America’s Got Talent”, with only two of the acts performing to be sent forward to next week’s grand finale.

One of those acts is singer Kristen Cruz, with the TikTok singer putting it all on the table with a killer cover of “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”, the 2019 hit featuring Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

Following the performance, the judges delivered their verdicts — and there was a stark difference of opinion.

“Kristen, I am so happy for you that you got out of your comfort zone of TikTok and decided that ‘AGT’ was the next step for you, because that was the right thing for you,” declared Sofia Vergara.

“Listening to your voice then, I was kind of thinking, you have almost like a great country voice. And I think, in my opinion, you chose the wrong song tonight. It was like you were screaming the song. Your voice is amazing. I just don’t think you connected to the song tonight,” opined Simon Cowell.

“I totally disagree,” said Heidi Klum. “Your voice is ferocious and I love it! And literally when I close my eyes, I do hear Miley Cyrus, the woman who sings this song. You are incredible and you need to be on that stage.”

Offering the final opinion, Howie Mandel landed somewhere between Cowell and Klum. “I don’t really agree with Simon on this. I’m closer to what Heidi says,” he said. “The word that comes to mind is powerful. I like those power ballads and I like the rawness in your voice. You seem like you’ve been doing this live on stage, off of TikTok, for years now. America only has two to choose — hopefully you’re one of them.”