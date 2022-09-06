Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort starred together in the 2014 drama “The Fault in Our Stars”, playing teenage cancer patients who meet each other at a support group and wind up falling in love (they also co-starred in “Divergent” and its sequels, in which they played brother and sister).

Nearly a decade later, the actors reunited to practice some dance moves, with Elgort sharing a photo on Instagram in which he’s hoisting her in the air, recreating the iconic scene from “Dirty Dancing” in which Johnny (Patrick Swayze) lifts Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the same manner.

Judging by Elgort’s caption, the two reconnected somewhere in Italy.

“Clean dancing w Shai,” he wrote in the caption, along with an emoji of an Italian flag.

As graceful as the pic appears, Woodley revealed the truth in a series of videos she posted to her Instagram Story.

In the videos, she attempts to jump into Elgort’s arms as he hoists her skyward, only to lose his balance; after several less-than-stellar attempts, they finally nail it, resulting in the above photo.

Meanwhile, compare and contrast with Swayze and Grey in the original.