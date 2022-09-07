Travis Japan got a mixed response from the “America’s Got Talent” judges during Tuesday’s live show.

The J-pop group, from Tokyo, who already have a huge social media following, belted out their original tune “Party Up Like Crazy”.

However, despite nailing the choreography and putting on quite the performance, the judges didn’t think the vocals were there.

Howie Mandel even buzzed them midway through the song.

He explained, “Listen, I’m a big boy band fan. You’ve got to hit some of the notes when you’re singing the solos! They were really off. The rapping wasn’t good.

“It seemed like a parody. It was like a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch. If Liza Minnelli went to Japan and put together a boy band, this is what it would look like.”

Simon Cowell insisted, “Look, it’s quite difficult singing live. If you were to rewind this performance and turn the volume off, it would be great.

“You’re great. Your personalities are fantastic. Love the choreography. The song was dreadful. Your nerves got to you. It was actually just the wrong song, full stop.

“However, I love you,” he added.

Heidi Klum said she loved “the glitz and dancing and choreography,” but again said the vocals needed some work, while Sofía Vergara said she preferred the audition.

She admitted, “The vocals today were a little bit bad. The dancing is great. It’s hard to dance with that microphone and sound great. I don’t think tonight was your night.”