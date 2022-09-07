Click to share this via email

Jerry Seinfeld is giving modelling a go.

The comedian swapped his usual attire for something a bit more street in a recently released Kith fall photoshoot.

Seinfeld still donned his baseball caps and casual jackets for the snaps, shot by photographer Mark Seliger, but made them hip, attracting the attention of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow commented: “#hotjerry.”

Seinfeld shared the photos on Instagram, writing that he was “honoured” to be a part of the campaign.

The shoot will benefit the City University of New York and its Queens College, which he attended in the ’70s.

Seinfeld’s wife Jessica also shared the shoot on her own Instagram page, with Paltrow gushing again: “This is good.”

Rachel Zoe added, “OBSESSED!!”