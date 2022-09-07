Courteney Cox wants to know how Kanye West could be so heartless.

In a recent post on his Instagram page, the rapper took a shot at the classic sitcom “Friends”, which has prompted a hilarious response from Cox.

With the now-deleted post, West claimed that he didn’t actually write many of his notorious tweets, including one slamming the sitcom, though he might have tweeted it himself anyway.

“I actually didn’t write the tweet that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had,” he said.

Seeing the post, Cox decided a response video was in order, creating a funny video on her own Instagram page.

“I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” Cox captioned the post, misspelling his name.

In the video, Cox is happily scrolling through her Instagram feed while listening to West’s classic song “Heartless” when suddenly she comes across his post.

With a look of shock and sadness on her face, the actress then storms off, hitting pause on the song.

After deleting all of his posts on Instagram last week, Kanye has filled it right back up with a large volume of posts in just a few days.

In them, he has taken aim at GAP and Adidas executives, sharing their photos and corporate positions amid his feuds with the companies.

He has also shared posts praising artists he’s been listening to, including Beyoncé, and most recently shared an emotional post about his children.