This is a pole-dancing act you won’t mind watching with your parents.

During Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” live show, Kristy Sellars wowed the judges with an incredible dance routine in front of magical graphics that were shown on a huge LED screen behind her.

Heidi Klum gushed after the performance, “I loved it… I am very, very impressed…. You act. You perform. Your imagination is amazing.”

Kristy Sellars on “AGT”. Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Sofía Vergara praised Sellars, who won 2019’s “Australia’s Got Talent”, for her precision: “You have to be at the right time, at the right place, at the right moment to create your magic. This was even better than the audition.”

Simon Cowell, who admitted he’s not usually impressed by pole-dancing acts, praised: “This was unbelievable.

“One of the most astonishingly brilliant, creative acts we’ve seen on the live shows. You might be the one who’s gonna surprise us all at the end of this year.”

Howie Mandel joked: “Finally, a pole dancer I can bring the entire family to see!”