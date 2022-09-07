Lewis Capaldi is sharing with the world that he has Tourette’s syndrome.

In a video on his Instagram account, the “Someone You Loved” singer revealed the diagnosis: “I have Tourette’s, I’ve always had it, apparently.”

He added that the diagnosis “makes so much sense,” and referring to his twitches, he noted “When I look back at my interviews from 2018, I can see that I’m doing it.”

“I do the shoulder twitch quite a lot. And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, ‘Why is he twitching?’, which is fine. Curiosity is fine,” Capaldi told fans.

He explained that he decided to go public with the new because he “didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.”

“Do you think before performing [in front of] 20,000 people, as an anxious person, I’m going to take a big line of cocaine? Never going to happen.”

The 25-year-old also said that originally he thought he might have “some horrible degenerative disease” before he was diagnosed with the condition.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed,” he said. “It is something I am living with.”

Capaldi also revealed that he had Botox in his shoulder in order to limit the twitching caused by the disease.

“It’s a new thing, I haven’t really learned much about it — I’m learning,” he said. “I had Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit.”

Groups involved in treating and providing support for those with Tourette’s have spoken out about the positive impact Capaldi’s revelation could have.

“Tourette’s affects 1 in 100 school-aged children; however the public perception is that it affects only a minority. Lewis Capaldi speaking out about his diagnosis will hopefully encourage others who are in the public eye to do the same,” Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, told the Guardian.

“The more people who talk about Tourette’s syndrome, the more people who share their stories, the better. Being diagnosed can be daunting,” she added. “Newly diagnosed children need to see successful adults sharing and talking about their diagnosis, it will give them hope for the future.”

Millions around the world are affected by Tourette’s, including singer Billie Eilish, who revealed she was diagnosed as a child in a post on her Instagram story in 2018.

“I’ve never mentioned [Tourette’s syndrome] on the internet because nobody thinks I’m deadass [serious],” she said at the time, “as well as the fact I’ve just never wanted people to think of Tourette’s every time they think of me.”