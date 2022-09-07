Click to share this via email

During Tuesday’s season 26 premiere of “The View”, host Sara Haines already experienced a mishap live on air.

While the hosts shared what they did over their summer breaks, Whoopi Goldberg complimented co-host Joy Behar, telling her that she looks “amazing.” The rest of the panel agreed to which Behar shared that she “lost some weight.”

“You know when you lose weight, you look better sometimes,” she added in response to the compliments.

Goldberg laughed and said, “You can’t talk to me about it, I ate everybody I saw.”

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, SARA HAINES, JOY BEHAR, SUNNY HOSTIN, ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN — Photo: ABC/Lou Rocco

Haines joined in, revealing, “I just ripped my skirt.”

“You know when I said it was tight? Look at this,” she said while standing up to show her fellow co-hosts.

“I can’t breathe, it was a really good vacation,” Haines joked.

Alongside Goldberg, Behar and Haines, co-host Sunny Hostin and newcomer Alyssa Farah Griffin appeared on the live broadcast premiere.

Ana Navarro, “The View”‘s other new co-host, was absent from the show, although it is unclear why.