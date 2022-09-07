Feeling good takes work for Alexandra Daddario.

The star of “The White Lotus” is on the new cover of Women’s Health, and in the issue she opens up about everything from her acting career to staying in shape.

Talking about her recent, very laid-back and intimate wedding to Hollywood producer Andrew Form, the 36-year-old says, “I wanted it to feel like a good, easy time without the pressure of convention.”

On the pull she felt toward acting while growing up, Daddario says, “I thought it was this incredible opportunity to feel in a world where I constantly felt stifled. I was an emotional child and very sensitive and sweet. I felt things deeply.”

Despite her desire to pursue a career in acting, she admits that initially her skills needed a lot of work.

“I wasn’t a very good actress. I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning how to walk naturally—it took a lot of practice,” she explains. “I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could fix it. I knew that I loved what I did and that I could be better.”

With the success of “The White Lotus” and her Emmy nomination for her performance in the series, Daddario says, “I never expect these things to happen. They constantly surprise me. I just do what I love.”

When it comes to fitness, Daddario has two secret weapons: hot yoga and acupuncture.

“If I do them back-to-back, it’s almost like a computer rebooting,” she says.

The actress also loves spending time outdoors: “I’ve found that my body heals faster and responds better if I’m in tune with myself and can be in nature.”

In a video for the magazine, Daddario adds, “What I love most about my body is that it’s predictable. And if I don’t take care of myself, and I don’t get enough rest and I work too hard, and I maybe have a glass or two of wine and I shouldn’t, then I know how I’m gonna feel. And if I do the right thing for my body, I know how I’m gonna feel, and I’m very grateful for that kind of health, where you know what’s gonna happen based on how you treat yourself.”

But it’s not just her body that Daddario tries to keep in shape. She has also become a big chess player, along with her husband.

“It’s our version of a night out at the club. We’re gonna get a little wild, open a bottle of wine, and fight over chess…. I’m a total monster,” she says. “I started a Chess.com account and played to try to learn. I got so good that the next time we played, Andrew was like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.…’”