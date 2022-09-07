Click to share this via email

“America’s Got Talent” dance group the Mayyas awed the judges and audience during Tuesday night’s semifinals.

Following the group’s standing ovation, Sofia Vergara ran up onstage and proudly embraced the all-female Lebanese dance troupe.

“Thirty-six women dancing as one,” she said of her Golden Buzzer pick this season. “It’s magic.”

“If I could I would give them another Golden Buzzer,” she added.

Simon Cowell chimed in: “This is a performance that changes the world,” while Howie Mandel dubbed their performance as “the best moment” he’s seen “in ‘AGT’ history.”

The Mayyas — Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Heidi Klum felt that the female-empowered dancers are “Vegas ready,” referring to the season 17 finale’s $1-million grand prize and the chance to headline a show in Las Vegas.

After the Mayyas’ “mesmerizing, hypnotizing and powerful” performance, as Mandel described, the group’s founder Nadim Cherfan was nearly speechless hearing the judges’ feedback. Backstage, she described the moment as “absolutely unbelievable.”

The Mayyas — Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

“We need to swallow. We couldn’t swallow these feelings, yet hearing these comments from these judges gave us a really huge boost of confidence,” Cherfan told People, adding that it’s “every artist’s dream, to be in Vegas. Fingers crossed.”

Group member Douna Estephan added, “This was so huge for us. We just screamed for 10 minutes non-stop. We just couldn’t believe what just happened.”

During this week’s final elimination show airing Sept. 7, fans will find out whether or not the Mayyas will be one of the two acts moving onto the season 17 finale, which kicks off on Sept. 13.