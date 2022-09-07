Florence Pugh shared a heartfelt message on social media after attending the “Don’t Worry Darling” Venice Film Festival premiere earlier this week.

The flick has been hitting headlines for weeks due to Pugh’s alleged fallout with the movie’s director, Olivia Wilde.

There were also numerous viral moments from the movie’s press conference and premiere, with one clip doing the rounds showing Chris Pine zoning out while Harry Styles spoke. Another showed Styles seemingly spitting on Pine, something Pine’s rep has since denied.

Sharing snaps from the cast at the premiere, Pugh, who stars as Alice alongside Styles’ Jack in the film, gushed: “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?

“A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself.

“I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible.”

She continued, “And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely.”

Pugh also spoke about another viral moment; Pine being pictured taking snaps of her with a disposable camera on the red carpet.

She said, “I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles.. now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy.”

Pugh’s message comes after Wilde was asked about their rumoured feud during Monday’s press conference.

Wilde responded, “Florence is a force. We are so grateful she’s able to make it tonight [for the red carpet] despite being in production on ‘Dune’.”

She continued, “I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I’m very grateful to her, and to [‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve] for helping us. And we’ll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She’s amazing.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute; I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”