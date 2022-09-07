Fans are getting their first real look at Harry Styles in his biggest acting role yet.

On Wednesday, Prime Video debuted the trailer for the new film “My Police”, which will have its world premiere at TIFF this weekend.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin – Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video

“A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people—policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)—as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain,” the official description reads.

Gina McKee and Rupert Everett – Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh for Prime Video

“Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.”

Gina McKee and Linus Roache – Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh for Prime Video

Along with premiering at the festival, TIFF will also be honouring Styles and the rest of the cast with the an ensemble acting award at the TIFF Tribute Awards Gala.

“My Policeman” opens in theatres Oct. 21, before streaming on Prime Video starting Nov. 4.