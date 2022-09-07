Love is complicated enough before factoring in culture clashes.

Lily James, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson star in the new cross-cultural romantic-comedy “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” A trailer for the movie was released on Wednesday by Studiocanal.

READ MORE: Jordan Peele & Keegan-Michael Key Reunite In Netflix’s ‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer

“How do you find lasting love in today’s world?” the film’s logline asks. “For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Thompson) dismay.

“For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.”

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Ahead Of TIFF World Premiere

There is no theatrical release date yet for the film but those in attendance at TIFF will be among the first to see it on Sept. 10.