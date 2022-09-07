Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Bling Empire” fans don’t have long to wait until the season 3 premiere.

Netflix revealed the reality show will be returning to screens on October 5, sharing some first-look snaps.

The images show the cast attending numerous events, as well as one shot showing Christine [Chiu] and Kevin [Kreider] making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

KANE LIM and KELLY MI LI in “BLING EMPIRE”. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Netflix

Jamie Xie and Anna Shay in “BLING EMPIRE”. — Kit Karzen/NETFLIX © 2022

Kelly Mi Li in “BLING EMPIRE”. Credit: Kit Karzen/NETFLIX © 2022

Kelly Mi Li and Kim Lee in “BLING EMPIRE”. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Christine Chiu in “BLING EMPIRE”. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

A synopsis reads, “The drama (and laughter!) picks up right where we last left LA’s fabulous & (mostly) wealthy Bling-ers… with Anna [Shay] receiving a shocking visit from someone from the past.”

READ MORE: ‘Bling Empire’ Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up The Drama And Introduces New Cast Members

READ MORE: Chèrie Chan And Jessey Lee Are Leaving Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’

It continues, “Kane [Lim] books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career. Christine takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week and helps him rekindle an old romance.

“Is Kim [Lee] relieved or jealous? Meanwhile, nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna – how can they bring peace?”