“Bling Empire” fans don’t have long to wait until the season 3 premiere.
Netflix revealed the reality show will be returning to screens on October 5, sharing some first-look snaps.
The images show the cast attending numerous events, as well as one shot showing Christine [Chiu] and Kevin [Kreider] making an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
A synopsis reads, “The drama (and laughter!) picks up right where we last left LA’s fabulous & (mostly) wealthy Bling-ers… with Anna [Shay] receiving a shocking visit from someone from the past.”
It continues, “Kane [Lim] books a major fashion campaign and surprisingly starts a whole new career. Christine takes Kevin to Paris Fashion Week and helps him rekindle an old romance.
“Is Kim [Lee] relieved or jealous? Meanwhile, nearly everyone gets pulled even deeper into the feud between Christine and Anna – how can they bring peace?”