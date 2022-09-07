Kate Walsh will once again put on her scrubs for “Grey’s Anatomy”.

The actress is set to return to the show for its 19th season to reprise the role of Dr. Addison Montgomery.

Variety reports she will make her appearance on the third episode of the new season in a recurring role. Details on the reason for her character’s return have yet to be revealed.

Walsh last appeared on the show in season 18 where she performed a uterine transplant on a pregnant patient as well as mourned the loss of her ex-husband Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

She’s appeared on the show ever since the first season in 2005 intermittently, though exited the show in 2007 for a spinoff series titled “Private Practice”. Despite her own show, she has still returned to “Grey’s Anatomy” throughout the years.

The official announcement comes after Walsh has teased her return on social media since the beginning of the year.

In April, she released a short clip of herself donning her doctor’s coat again with the teasing caption, “I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing… #GreysAnatomy 😏🩺 Stay tuned 💋 @GreysABC”.

I’m back in uniform and that can only mean one thing… #GreysAnatomy 😏🩺 Stay tuned 💋 @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/0oDPk1L34w — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) April 6, 2022

The new season will see a new cast of surgical interns added to the team to help rebuild the hospital’s prestigious reputation.

Season 19 of “Grey’s Anatomy” is set to premiere on ABC on Oct. 6.