Kelly Ripa’s mom is skipping along the road to recovery.

Ripa dropped an update on Wednesday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” regarding her mother, Esther Ripa. She told co-host Ryan Seacrest and the audience that Esther is mending well. She also applauded the healthcare workers responsible for her mom’s care.

“I got to tell you something, until you — and all people go through this, and you don’t really realize what gems hospital workers are,” Ripa said, according to People.

“Not just the surgeons and the physicians assistants, but those ICU nurses are just so special and so fabulous at allaying anybody’s fears, anxieties and just keeping everyone in the know.”