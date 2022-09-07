Click to share this via email

“Peppa Pig” has introduced its first same-sex couple.

The beloved cartoon series, targeting preschool-age children, has welcomed its first same-sex parent family into the fold more than 18 years after the show debuted.

The scene, which took place in Tuesday’s episode “Families”, features a character named Penny Polar Bear drawing a picture of and talking about her parents: two polar bears in dresses.

“I’m Penny Polar Bear,” the character says, per CNN. “I live with my mommy and my other mommy. One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

A petition launched in 2019 demanded the inclusion of a same-sex parent family in the show. The petition, which is not known to have directly influenced the show’s creative decision, attracted more than 23,000 signatures.

“Peppa Pig” first aired in 2004 and has broadcasted to more than 180 countries.