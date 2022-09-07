One of television’s most oddly mesmerizing children’s TV shows is making a comeback, with Netflix announcing a new reboot of “Teletubbies”, the hit British series for preschoolers that focused on a quartet of strange creatures with antenna-like appendages on their heads who speak in strange gibberish.

The new reboot comes from Andrew Davenport, creator of the original, with the first season featuring 26 12-minute episodes.

“Join colourful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’),” reads Netflix’s synopsis of the upcoming reboot.

Netflix

“Each episode includes new, original ‘Tummy Tales’, songs that will have the entire family dancing along!” the synopsis adds.

“Teletubbies” became a worldwide pop-culture sensation after its debut on British television 1997, with the a single based on the theme song rocketing to No. 1 in the U.K. while the franchise itself generated $1.6 billion in merch sales.

“Teletubbies” premieres Monday, Nov. 14.