Eva Mendes is doing just fine without acting.

Mendes has not appeared in a credited acting role since 2014’s “Lost River” with Saoirse Ronan and Matt Smith. The “Training Day” star has prioritized raising her children — Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 7, and Amada Lee Gosling, 6 — and soothing the headaches of Hollywood.

“I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told Variety. “I got tired fighting for the good roles.

“There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.”

Mendes notes significant shifts in the entertainment industry since her time competing for roles.

“There are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, but when I bowed out 10 years ago I wasn’t being offered things that weren’t specifically Latina,” she said. “It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future.

“But right now, I’m keeping it in the home with my kids.”

Mendes has no gripes about prioritizing her family. It’s her calling, one she recognized immediately upon welcoming her children with husband Ryan Gosling.

“I thought, ‘Oh, this is what I’m supposed to do right now.'”