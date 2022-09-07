Hugh Jackman’s latest film, “The Son”, premiered Wednesday at the Venice International Film Festival, where the screening’s conclusion was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation that went on for a full 10 minutes.

According to Deadline, Jackman was on hand for the screening, which was also attended by co-stars Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath.

The film’s director, Florian Zeller, joined the cast to take several bows as the audience cheered.

“The Son” is Zeller’s followup to “The Father”, which won two Oscars, for Best Adapted Screenplay and Anthony Hopkins taking the Best Actor honours.

“The Son” stars Jackman as a man named Peter, who’s recently welcomed a baby with new partner Emma (Kirby) when his ex-wife, Kate (Dern), shows up with their troubled teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath), who’s been missing from school from months and is angry and distant. While juggling his job, the demands of a baby and a new job offer, Peter struggles to forge a connection with Nicholas in the midst of his mental-health crisis.

“The Son” will also be one of the movies features at the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 8.