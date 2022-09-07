Their marriage may have ended years ago, but the legal battles continue to rage between exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

People reports that Jolie has filed a counterclaim to Pitt’s lawsuit surrounding the couple’s controlling interest in Château Miraval, the winery in the South of France.

Pitt’s suit, filed in June, accuses Jolie of selling her half of the business to a “stranger,” alleging that she intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him after mutually agreeing not to sell their respective interests in the winery without the other’s consent; in 2021, Jolie sold her half to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the company that produces Russian vodka Stolichnaya.

In the countersuit filed on behalf of her company, Nouvel, Jolie is seeking more than $250 million in damages, accusing her ex-husband of “waging a vindictive war against” her since she filed for divorce in 2016.

“These counterclaims lay bare the true nature of Pitt’s egregious misconduct. To be clear, it is Pitt, and not Jolie, Nouvel or any of the other Defendants, who has acted in a hostile, destructive, and illegal manner. Pitt’s behaviour has caused serious harm to Nouvel,” state the court documents obtained by People.

The suit also alleges that Pitt “masterminded a so-far-successful plan to seize control of” Château Miraval, and has “frozen Nouvel out of Château Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom.” Jolie also accused Pitt of having “wasted its assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations and other funds restoring a recording studio.”

According to “a source close to Pitt,” however, Jolie’s lawsuit is “just the latest in a series of deliberate efforts to misdirect, recycle and reposition the truth of what has happened over the last six years, thinking that reasonable people would be duped by these obvious misrepresentations.”