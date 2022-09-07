Bethenny Frankel does not have a high opinion of Meghan Markle, and took to TikTok to share a video in which she trashes the Duchess of Sussex as a “terrible businessperson” who is “f**king it up.”

The “Real Housewives of New York City” held nothing back in her scorched-earth video, addressing “this Meghan Markle “s**t show.”

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Says Meghan Markle Should Stop Talking About The Royals In Interviews: ‘Let It Go… Move Forward’

“She is a terrible, terrible businessperson, strategist — she’s playing checkers, not chess — because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country,” Frankel said in the video, which has received more than 750,000 views.

“She got out of something that was a terrible situation for her, and she is really f**king it up,” Frankel continued.

“I remember talking about this before the Oprah interview and getting death threats and losing major deals and having many A-list people text me saying that they agree with me secretly,” she added, “but then friends of hers text me, ‘Please take down what you said.’”

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Tweets Apology After Dissing Meghan Markle Ahead Of Oprah Tell-All

Describing Markle as “a polarizing person,” and “not a good business strategist,” Frankel said that Markle “is not listening to smart people. Unfortunately she’s not married to someone who can help her navigate this, because it doesn’t seem like she listens to him.”

Among the lessons everyone can learn from Markle’s PR missteps, says Frankel, are to “be strategic” and “don’t believe our own bulls**t.”