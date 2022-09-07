Ricky Martin is firing back at his nephew’s allegations of sexual abuse, filing a $20-million lawsuit claiming the 21-year-old has been attempting to shake him down for money.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer’s lawsuit states that he’s been “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted by a maladjusted person,” describing his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who made the unsubstantiated claims about Martin.

In his suit, Martin claims that his nephew has continued to harass him via social media, sending Martin messages on Instagram — sometimes more than 10 in a single day — threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” unless Martin paid him off.

READ MORE: Judge Dismisses Restraining Order Against Ricky Martin After Nephew Withdraws Claim

The suit states that those messages were clearly written by a “maladjusted individual,” claiming that he also posted Martin’s cell phone number on his Instagram and then created an Instagram account for one of Martin’s children.

Martin claims that his nephew’s accusations have cost him several multimillion-dollar deals, and he’s seeking a minimum of $20 million to mitigate those losses. Martin is also asking for a judge to order his nephew to cease all communication with Martin and his family.