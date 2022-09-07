The cast of new Prime Video series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” can count on knowing that Sam and Frodo have their backs.

As the new show is being hit with racist backlash due to the diversity of the cast, several stars of the original “Lord of the Rings” trilogy are throwing their support behind the actors, including Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Dominic Monaghan (Merry) and Billy Boyd (Pippin), who took to social media to share their support.

“You Are All Welcome Here,” wrote Wood in the caption of a photo he shared on Twitter, in which he’s accompanied by Monaghan and Boyd.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Tells ‘Racist’ Fans Of ‘Lord Of The Rings’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ To ‘Get A Job’

The three are wearing matching t-shirts, featuring a row of elf ears in varying hues of skin tone. The shirts were designed by

IndieWire reports that the shirts were designed by artist Don Marshall, with 50 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to a POC charity yet to be announced.

Astin also shared a photo on Twitter, in which he wears a baseball cap featuring the same design, with the same caption.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account for “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” shared a powerful statement from the cast.

“We, the cast of ‘Rings of Power’, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse some of our castmates of colour are being subjected to on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it,” the statement reads.

“JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural,” the statement continues. “A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in Middle-earth and they are here to stay.”

The statement concludes, “Finally, all our love and fellowship go out to the fans supporting us, especially fans of colour who are themselves being attacked for simply existing in this fandom. We see you, your bravery, and endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancoms, fan art, and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose. You are valid, you are loved, and you belong. You are an integral part of the LOTR family — thanks for having our backs.”