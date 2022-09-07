Erin Moriarty is clapping back at misogynistic backlash she receives for her portrayal of Annie January/Starlight in the Prime Video superhero series “The Boys”.

Moriarty took to Instagram to repost a fan article titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys Fans”, which highlights some of the misogynistic hate fans have directed at the character — and, by extension, Moriarty herself — in various corners of the internet.

“The harassment feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas for others to project onto rather than a human being with her own thoughts and feelings. But Annie is fictional, and Erin is not. The torment doesn’t end for her when the credit starts, because there is no switch off,” one portion of the article reads, adding, “Whilst I’m sure her male colleagues have endured unjust criticism, the obsession with her looks and the extent of objectification is unmatched.”

Moriarty commented on the post in her caption, writing that she has felt “silenced” and “dehumanized” by criticism of Starlight and the character’s appearance.

“I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up — we change & evolve mentally AND physically),” Moriarty wrote.

“So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart — I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly, add to yours.”

She concluded by writing, “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Several of of Moriarty’s co-stars shared their support in comments.

“Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining,” wrote Antony Starr, who portrays “The Boys” hero Homelander.

“Love you Erin. We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back,” wrote Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell.

Other actors who likewise offered supportive comments include Nate Mitchell, Jessica McNamee, Fiona Gubelmann, Michael Cudlitz, Chace Crawford and more.