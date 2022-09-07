Jessica Chastain will soon be seen in “The Good Nurse”, an upcoming Netflix thriller based on a terrifying true story.

In a new trailer for the movie, nurse Amy Loughren (Chastain) comes to suspect that her friend and co-worker Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne) is the serial killer responsible for a series of mysterious deaths in the hospital.

“Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit,” reads the Netflix synopsis.

“While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future,” the synopsis continues. “But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.”

In addition to Chastain and Redmayne, other stars in the film include Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich,and Kim Dickens.

“The Good Nurse” will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before debuting in theatres on Oct. 19, before streaming on Netflix on Oct. 26.