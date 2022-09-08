The Queen is continuing to rest following doctors’ orders.

Her Majesty, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday after she had “a full day” on Tuesday, appointing the new U.K. prime minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

🤝 The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today. Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/klRwVvEOyc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 6, 2022

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William are believed to be heading to Balmoral, where the Queen is spending the summer, to be with her.

UPDATE: Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Balmoral to be with the Queen. They were staying nearby at Birkhall on the estate — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

NEW: Prince William also now travelling to Balmoral after todays announcement on the Queen’s health. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

Princess Anne, who was thought to have already been in Scotland carrying out various engagements, is also now with her mother.

🚨 Princess Anne was already in Scotland carrying out various engagements, and a spokesman confirmed she is at Balmoral with her familyhttps://t.co/xTZXggO10H pic.twitter.com/rbkmGCINZa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 8, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were supposed to be attending the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday night, are also heading to Balmoral Castle.

NEW: Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are travelling to Balmoral Castle. They were supposed to be doing a charity event in London this evening. — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

U.K. PM Truss posted on Twitter following the statement:

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

The royal has been struggling with mobility issues for months now amid ongoing health issues. She was ordered by doctors to rest for a couple of weeks last October after spending a night in hospital. She also contracted COVID-19 in February.

She’s since been forced to miss multiple events but appeared to be in good spirits whenever she did make an appearance.