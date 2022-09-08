The Queen is continuing to rest following doctors’ orders.

Her Majesty, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday after she had “a full day” on Tuesday, appointing the new U.K. prime minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William are believed to be heading to Balmoral, where the Queen is spending the summer, to be with her.

Princess Anne, who was thought to have already been in Scotland carrying out various engagements, is also now with her mother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were supposed to be attending the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday night, are also heading to Balmoral Castle.

U.K. PM Truss posted on Twitter following the statement:

The royal has been struggling with mobility issues for months now amid ongoing health issues. She was ordered by doctors to rest for a couple of weeks last October after spending a night in hospital. She also contracted COVID-19 in February.

She’s since been forced to miss multiple events but appeared to be in good spirits whenever she did make an appearance.