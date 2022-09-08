Click to share this via email

Bradley Cooper has been revealed as the face of Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign.

The “A Star Is Born” actor stunned in a couple of black and white shots shared by the company, promoting the 20th anniversary of the Tambour watch.

A press release revealed, “Louis Vuitton is pleased to announce Bradley Cooper as the newest ambassador for the Maison.”

Credit: Louis Vuitton/Boo George

Credit: Louis Vuitton/Boo George

House ambassador Cooper also starred in a short clip celebrating the “Journey Beyond Time” and the anniversary, shared on LV’s Instagram profile:

The company is releasing a Tambour Twenty exclusive anniversary model, offered in a limited edition of 200 pieces.

The release stated, “The Tambour Twenty pays tribute to the original Tambour by reprising its iconic codes — a deep, flared 41.5mm case, with a brown sunray dial, yellow chronograph hands, and the engraved letters ‘Louis Vuitton’ flanking the case.

“These are combined with high-end features, including the LV277 high-frequency automatic chronograph movement; a 22-carat oscillating weight; a specially engraved case back — specifying the limited edition of 200 pieces, and a custom-made trunk in Monogram canvas.”

The special campaign video was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle and the still images were shot by photographer Boo George.