The “Dancing with the Stars” season 31 cast has been announced.

The news was revealed on Thursday’s “Good Morning America”, with this year’s lineup featuring a couple of firsts; the first-ever drag queen and the first time the show has been broadcast on Disney+.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star D.J. “Shangela” Pierce is among the competitors and will be taking the stage with dance partner Gleb Savchenko in a bid to nab that Mirror Ball trophy, Deadline reported.

Actress Selma Blair, “Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady, previously-announced competitors Charli D’Amelio and her mom Heidi, “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey, singer Jordin Sparks and more are also set to appear on the much-loved dance show.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be returning to judge, with season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro joining Tyra Banks as a co-host this season.

“I just want to show up … for everyone who was on the outskirts that didn’t feel seen and baby, here we are! We will be seen!” — @itsSHANGELA 💛#DancingOnGMA #DWTS@officialdwtshttps://t.co/YkppryqQfU pic.twitter.com/s2GRiJPvhb — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2022

“If you say sing a song then I’m like, okay I’m good. But telling me to dance with no singing is a little bit different so I’m a little bit nervous about that.” — @JordinSparks#DancingOnGMA #DWTS@officialdwtshttps://t.co/TXhnq2ZclY pic.twitter.com/mZTnt8pj7o — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2022

“I’ve been on Broadway … I sing and dance. Folks forget that sometimes so I have to do things like this to remind them that it’s in me and it’s what I love to do, so I’m down for the work. LET’S GO.” — @WayneBrady#DancingOnGMA #DWTS@officialdwtshttps://t.co/TXhnq2ZclY pic.twitter.com/y6kqCGC00N — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 8, 2022

See the full season 31 lineup below:

Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

Sam Champion with partner Cheryl Burke

Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Heidi D’Amelio with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

Daniel Durant with partner Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice with partner Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino with partner Koko Iwasaki

Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis van Amstel

Jason Lewis with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey with partner Val Chmerkovskiy