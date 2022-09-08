Eminem is speaking out about his 2007 near-fatal prescription pill overdose, admitting it took a while for his brain to start working again.

The rapper spoke to his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg on this week’s episode of the “Paul Pod” podcast on SiriusXM’s Shade45.

Em recalled, “It took a long time for my brain to start working again.”

Rosenberg responded, “You literally were coming off of an overdose, and they had to sort of stabilize you with a few medications. And some of them took you a minute to adjust to — let’s just leave it at that.

“So, you’re learning how to rap again almost literally, right? Because it’s the first time, probably, you were creating without having substances in your body in… however many years, right?”

Eminem questioned, “Didn’t you ask the doctors when I first started rapping again and sent it to you, didn’t you say, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage’?” as Rosenberg confirmed he did.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician spoke about “Detroit Basketball” leaking, with Rosenberg admitting “it wasn’t good,” Billboard reported.

Em added, “And it was f**king weird, because my brain was turning back on… I started going over lines, like, ‘Wait, that’s not good.’”

However, Rosenberg admitted it didn’t take long for Eminem to get his groove back.

“It was quick. It was certainly concerning, but we’re only talking about over the course of five or six months total,” he shared.

The hitmaker said how he remembers his “skin was itching” during his first session back in Florida, and he didn’t realize at the time that that was a sign of the drugs coming out of his system as he was still experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

Eminem recalled, “I was taking 75-80 Valium a night,” but said that once he recorded “3 a.m.” things started to come together.