Rob Lowe believes there’s a good chance that his father and Drew Barrymore’s mother hooked up in the ’80s at a popular Los Angeles nightclub.

On the latest episode of his “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast, Lowe, 58, and Barrymore, 47, reminisced about Helena’s, a former hot spot that Barrymore visited often with her mom Jaid, now 76.

Lowe revealed he has “suspicions” that, one night at the club, his father Charles and Jaid “ended up together,” as Barrymore explained it.

“I wouldn’t doubt it,” the daytime TV host said. “Neither would I,” Lowe agreed.

“I kind of like the thought of it, I have to say,” added the “Outsiders” star.

Barrymore admits her mother “was fun” and still “is fun,” noting “she was a good-time gal.”

“My sense is, as mothers go, she was in her wheelhouse at Helena’s,” Lowe commented.

The TV personality joked that she and her mother would go to the star-studded club “multiple times a week. You know how people hit the gym a few times a week? We hit Helena’s a few times a week.”

Among the “disparate, insane, high level of people” that attended the “amazing” club, as Lowe described, were Sean Penn and Madonna, who were there “all the time,” Barrymore said.

Also a fixture at Helena’s was Jack Nicholson, according to Barrymore.

“He went to Helena’s as many nights a week as me and my mom. And funny enough, I ended up, like, partying with him a lot years later at his house. It was never inappropriate. We would just party and talk and hang out. I love Jack. But I feel like I made friends with him at Helena’s, which then matriculated into, a decade later, us partying at his house.”