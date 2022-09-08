Click to share this via email

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” is set to have its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

A synopsis reads, “In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’, Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.”

A teaser was released Thursday, showing Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc urging: “Lock the doors, stay in your rooms. Everyone is in danger.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. Credit: Netflix

A description continues, “Everyone loves a puzzle, and Benoit Blanc is no exception. In the first teaser for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, we catch a glimpse of Blanc’s latest case, and this one is a doozy.

“A mysterious set of invitations, a reclusive millionaire’s private island and a wealthy set of friends tie it all together. Oh, and there’s the small matter of that mysterious death.”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. Credit: Netflix

As was the case with the 2019 movie, the film includes a star-studded cast, featuring Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

“I was writing [‘Glass Onion’] during the lockdown of 2020, and I wanted to be on a beach vacation more than anything,” writer and director Rian Johnson tells Tudum.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will begin streaming Dec. 23.