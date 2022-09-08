Jennifer Lawrence is frustrated over the pay gap between her and “Don’t Look Up” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, particularly in terms of gender inequality.

Despite being a lead actor in the political satire alongside DiCaprio, the actress was paid $5 million less. Lawrence, 32, received $25 million for her role while DiCaprio, 47, was paid $30 million, according to Variety.

The actress described the discrepancy as “bothersome” to Vogue magazine for her October cover story.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do,” she vented. “I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?”

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has spoken out about Hollywood’s gender pay gap.

After Sony’s infamous 2014 hack, the result of which was the leaking of confidential studio data, the “Silver Linings Playbook” star wrote an essay on pay gap. She revealed that Lawrence and Amy Adams were paid less than their “American Hustle” co-stars Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale.

“When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d**ks, I didn’t get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself,” Lawrence wrote in light of the disparity.