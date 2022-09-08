Jennifer Hudson still can’t believe she’s attained EGOT status.

The actress, who is only the 17th person to nab an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, told Gayle King in a new “CBS Mornings” interview, “Now I have a charm that says ’17’.”

She added, in a preview clip for the interview airing Friday, “So when you see 17, that represents the 17th EGOT.”

Hudson admitted she wasn’t expecting the big win and didn’t even realize what it meant when she and the A Strange Loop team won a Tony in June.

The singer, who was a producer on the Broadway show, shared: “It came as a surprise.

“I did not fully see it coming. I went there to celebrate the cast for getting 11 nominations, and I don’t feel like I’ve been present.

“And then when they said, ‘Strange Loop, Best Musical,’ I was cheering for them. And once we get on the stage, everybody started chanting, ‘EGOT, EGOT,’ and I was like, ‘Wait what?'” telling King she was “still processing” the occasion.

Hudson’s chat comes as she prepares to launch her upcoming daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, on September 12.