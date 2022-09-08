Click to share this via email

Mattie Jackson Selecman has found love again.

Jackson Selecman, daughter of country musician Alan Jackson, announced her engagement to Connor Smith on Sunday.

“Well… came down for a beach week to celebrate my sweet man’s 30th birthday,” Jackson Selecman captioned an Instagram post. “Didn’t know we’d end up celebrating choosing the rest of our lives together!”

“Feeling overwhelmingly thankful, excited, and thrilled for this kind-of-surprise but so-fervently-prayed-for engagement,” she continued. “I love your playful spirit and your kind heart and your infectious-ness for life, Connor Smith.

“I cannot wait to be your wife and build a family with you! You are the biggest blessing in the dang cutest package. Love you baby.”

Jackson Selecman was previously married to Ben Selecman. Her late husband died in Sept. 2018 after slipping on a boat dock and hitting his head. Ben suffered traumatic brain injuries and died following multiple surgeries and a medically induced coma.

Jackson Selecman, 32, and Smith, 30, met in late 2021 through a mutual friend.