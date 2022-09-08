Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are headed back to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle’s new epic, “Babylon”. First-look photos from the upcoming film were released on Thursday, showing the “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” co-stars’ upcoming on-screen reunion from the “La La Land” Oscar winner.
Set in Los Angeles in the Jazz Age of the 1920s, “Babylon” tracks Pitt, Robbie and a star-studded cast through Hollywood’s transition from silent films to “talkies,” with an emphasis on the art and excess of the time.
More from the official synopsis:
From Damien Chazelle, “Babylon” is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
The film also stars P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.
See all the first-look photos below:
“Babylon” is set for release on Dec. 25.
