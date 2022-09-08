People around the world are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as it was confirmed that she’d passed away at Balmoral Castle at age 96 on Thursday.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account announced the sad news:

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Piers Morgan was among those paying tribute:

RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/8PVVic4PIx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2022

Jennifer Garner added on Instagram:

Bill Clinton shared in a statement: “Hillary and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life.

“Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength.

“We will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the Special Relationship.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service.”

Jane Seymour posted a photo of her meeting Her Majesty, writing: “The World has lost a great woman and a great Sovereign. Queen Elizabeth’s impact as a leader and a humanitarian has influenced so many generations around the world. Her selflessness and sense of public duty will never be mirrored.

“I had the privilege of being presented to Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions, but my proudest moment was receiving my OBE honour at the Palace and the conversation we shared at that time. I’m deeply and profoundly saddened by her loss.”

Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson wrote:

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022

Barack Obama released the following statement: “From the day of her coronation 70 years ago—the first one ever televised—to this very moment, as countless tributes are being posted online in her honour, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has captivated the world. Today, Michelle and I join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing.

“Her Majesty was just 25 years old when she took on the enormous task of helming one of the world’s great democracies. In the decades that followed, she would go on to make the role of Queen her own—with a reign defined by grace, elegance, and a tireless work ethic, defying the odds and expectations placed on women of her generation,” the message continued.

“During World War II, she became the first-ever female royal to serve on active military duty. And through periods of prosperity and stagnation—from the moon landing, to the fall of the Berlin Wall, to the dawn of the digital age—she served as a beacon of hope and stability for the people of the United Kingdom and the world.

“Her Majesty worked with 15 Prime Ministers and countless foreign heads of state. She listened deeply, thought strategically, and was responsible for considerable diplomatic achievements. And yet, she wore her lofty titles with a light touch—as willing to act in a comic sketch for the London Olympics as she was to record steadying messages for the people of the U.K. during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humour and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.

“Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

New U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who saw the Queen on Tuesday, delivered a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street, sharing: “Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

She added: “She was the very spirit of Britain, and that spirit will endure.”

"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built." Prime Minister Liz Truss pays tribute to The Queen following the news of Her Majesty's death at the age of 96. Latest: https://t.co/tpNgLfdEKy 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/YSM7qJqCvv — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 8, 2022

U.S. president Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden released the following statement:

Statement from President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era." https://t.co/SKtyOmPX3h pic.twitter.com/NWZQS1BRiI — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

To my British friends and colleagues. God Bless the Queen and the Royal Family. Our hearts are with you and the people of the United Kingdom today. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 8, 2022

Oh England!

This dreaded day. — jann arden (@jannarden) September 8, 2022