Following the shocking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Her Majesty’s son Charles, 73, has immediately been named King, as is the custom.

Despite the change in his royal title, Charles is mourning the death of his “beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen.”

In an official statement from His Majesty The King, Charles said Queen Elizabeth’s death “is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” he continued. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Charles is now the King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He is the oldest monarch to take the throne. His wife Camilla will also receive a new title and be known as Queen Consort, the term used for the monarch’s spouse.