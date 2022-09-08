Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

THE QUEEN, Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II, Sylvia Syms as The Queen Mother

Helen Mirren reacts to the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on social media.

The actress portrayed the monarch in the 2006 biographical drama “The Queen” and earned an Academy Award for the role.

Addressing her death on Instagram, Mirren captioned her post, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan.”

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II, Longest-Reigning Monarch In British History, Dead At 96

She continued, “We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility”.

The Royal Family announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. She died at the age of 96, making her the longest-ruling monarch in British history. She died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she was attended to by several members of the Royal Family. She was said to have died peacefully.

READ MORE: Charles Immediately Named King, Addresses His ‘Beloved Mother’ Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Prince Charles, who is next in line to inherit the throne, has been named King automatically.