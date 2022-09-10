“The Crown” is taking a hiatus from production out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II following her death.

Peter Morgan, writer of the acclaimed Netflix series, announced in an email that he expects production on season five of “The Crown” to halt following The Queen’s death on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“’The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect,” Morgan wrote in an email, according to Deadline. “I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Stephen Daldry, one of the show’s original directors, has long anticipated that Queen Elizabeth’s eventual passing could have an effect on the show.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen,” Daldry told writer Baz Bamigboye in 2016. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.

After the announcement was made, star Imelda Staunton — who is playing the Queen for the series’ fifth and sixth seasons — was spotted leaving the set.

Lesley Manville, who plays Princess Margaret, and Rufus Kampa, who plays Prince William, were also seen departing from filming.

Netflix debuted “The Crown” in Nov. 2016. Claire Foy starred as Queen Elizabeth II in season one and two before passing on duties to Olivia Colman.