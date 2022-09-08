Click to share this via email

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new royal titles have been updated on social media following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Her Majesty passed away peacefully at age 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by family members including Charles, who was immediately named King after his mother’s death, and Prince William.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

After the sad news was announced, William and Kate added Cornwall to their titles on Twitter, which was previously held by Charles and Camilla.

Their bio now reads: “The official account of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Royal Foundation, based at Kensington Palace.”

Credit: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The Duke and Duchess are continuing to use the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter handle.

Charles is expected to now make William the Prince of Wales since he’s the heir to the throne.

William rushed to Balmoral this afternoon after Buckingham Palace raised concerns about the Queen’s health in a statement.

He drove Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex to Balmoral Castle to be by the Queen’s side after they all flew in to Aberdeen airport in an RAF plane.

Charles, Camilla and Princess Anne were also at the Queen’s Scottish home, where she had been spending the summer.